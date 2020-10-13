The two types of decorative fences for your garden or landscape. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In the same way that a feature wall in your living room can draw you into space, decorative fences can dramatically alter your interactions with the landscape. There are two types of fences: Primarily decorative fences. And, functional and decorative fences.

The primarily decorative fence might serve some light-duty purpose such as to mark a boundary or trellis a light-weight annual flowering vine. However, it’s not going to keep out pests, keep in livestock, or protect plants. They create a sense of enclosure. They can also draw your eye onward or inward to make spaces feel more expansive or limited in size depending on how they are used.

Functional and decorative fences can do heavy-duty work to protect your land or livestock, such as contain your goats or keep out deer. Yet, they also bring in decorative elements to make them so much more pleasing than ordinary functional fencing.

On tomorrow’s program, we’ll talk about some of the ways to engage your creative design skills to enhance the fences on your homestead.

