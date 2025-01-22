Mandarins plantation, trees with ripe fruits in California. Harvest Season

The California Farm Bureau Federation has reported a decline in the citrus harvest in the Central Valley due to the absence of migrant farm workers, who are concerned about deportation following President Trump’s immigration policies.

The Monterey County Farm Bureau anticipates that this shortage could affect the upcoming harvest in the Salinas Valley, with potential losses and increased food prices. The bureau estimates that 55,000 migrant workers are essential for the valley’s operations, and their absence could lead to unharvested crops.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

Decline in the Citrus Harvest in the Central Valley