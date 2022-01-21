How to deal with a dreaded weed that is harmful to your pets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Goat head weed is sometimes referred to as puncturevine, cat’s head, or devil’s thorn. It’s an annual broadleaf that readily reseeds itself. Not only is it difficult to eradicate, but it can also poison livestock and pets. It thrives in rocky locations and does well in roadsides, construction areas, and along railroad tracks. It’s also readily found in yards, pastures, and fields.

To get rid of this nasty weed, you have to know a little bit about how it grows. The plant typically flowers from April to October. After the flower blooms, the plant forms the spiny fruit. The fruit itself consists of five barbs that have several spiny points. They’re sharp enough to pierce your foot through your shoes, flatten a bicycle tire or injure the mouths of livestock.

The first step in getting rid of goat head weed is to prevent it from reproducing. Don’t let the plant flower or go to seed. Remove any seedlings by pulling them up, tilling them, or burning them – whatever it takes.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Dealing with a Dreaded Weed Harmful to Pets and Livestock