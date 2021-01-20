The deadline to submit an application for scholarship opportunities through the California Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation is coming up soon. A total of 40 scholarships were awarded last year to students all over the state, for a total of more than $167,000 in scholarship monies. The application deadline to apply for this year’s scholarship round is Monday, February 1.

The scholarships are awarded based upon academic achievement, career goals, extracurricular activities, leadership skills, and a commitment to study agriculture. While there are a variety of scholarship opportunities available, Farm Bureau utilizes one application form that covers all of the different scholarships. Sometime in the spring finalists will be notified of their status and will be scheduled for the interview process.

Listen to the radio report below.

Deadline for CFBF Scholarship Applications Coming Up February 1

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West