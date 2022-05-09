A deadline is extended for innovators in agriculture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), in partnership with Farm Credit, is seeking entrepreneurs to apply online for the 2023 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. Now in its ninth year, this national business competition showcases U.S. startup companies developing innovative solutions to challenges faced by America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

Farm Bureau is offering $165,000 in startup funds throughout the course of the competition, which will culminate in the top 10 semi-finalists competing in a live pitch competition in front of Farm Bureau members, investors, and industry representatives at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023.

The competition opened in January and the application deadline has been extended to May 13. The 10 semi-finalist teams will be announced on Sept. 13. Each of the semi-finalist teams will be awarded $10,000 and a chance to compete to advance to the final round where four teams will receive an additional $5,000 each. You can get more information at FB dot org.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Deadline Extension for Innovators

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.