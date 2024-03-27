Deadline Extended to April 26 for Conservation Stewardship Program

Farmers and ranchers still have time to apply for conservation assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Last week, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) extended the deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) in California. The new deadline to apply is Friday, April 26.

“This additional month is intended to give even more farmers and ranchers in California an opportunity to apply for nearly $20 million in available funding for CSP this Fiscal Year,” NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a news release. “CSP helps producers address their unique resource concerns and supports them to achieve their stewardship goals through this popular program.”

USDA has increased the minimum annual payment for new and renewed contracts for individuals participating in the program from $1,500 to $4,000 starting fiscal year 2024. Producers receive payments for activities like cover crops and pest management, promoting soil health and water quality protection. Some of the benefits that CSP participants have seen include enhanced resiliency to weather and market volatility and a decreased need for agricultural inputs.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West