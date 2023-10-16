Deadline Extended for Multiple Assistance Programs

The deadlines for a variety of assistance programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have been extended. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) made the announcement to allow impacted producers additional opportunity to apply for assistance.

Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) applications from California producers will be accepted through December 29. The program is available for those who need assistance related to damages from storms that occurred between December 2022 and April 2023. Every California county has been approved for the program due to severe storms and flooding. Approved ECP applicants can receive up to 75 percent of the cost of approved activities to restore farmland to pre-disaster conditions. Eligible activities include removal of debris, fence repair and replacement, and grading or releveling.

One of the other assistance programs that has received an extension is the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. Applications for assistance will now be accepted from eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners through January 13, 2024. The program has been developed through Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act. It is meant to provide financial assistance to farmers and ranchers who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021. The deadline to request records from USDA’s Farm Service Agency for use in applications has also been extended to November 3.

USDA has also extended the deadline for the Milk Loss Program (MLP). Applications will now be accepted through October 30. MLP compensates dairy producers that dumped or removed milk without compensation as a result of weather events. Producers will need to submit an application along with a milk marketing statement for the milk that was removed or dumped from the affected month as well as the month prior.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West