Deadline Extended for 2024 Census of Horticultural Specialties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has extended the response deadline for the 2024 Census of Horticultural Specialties (CHS Instruction Sheet) to April 18, 2025. Conducted once every five years, this survey is the only comprehensive source of production and sales data for the U.S. floriculture, nursery, and specialty crop industries, including greenhouse-grown food crops.

Growers are encouraged to complete the survey as soon as possible—either online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. The online questionnaire is designed to be user-friendly, accessible on most electronic devices, and time-efficient, featuring automatic calculations and skip logic for non-applicable questions.

The data collected in the 2024 Census of Horticultural Specialties will build upon the findings from the 2022 Census of Agriculture, providing valuable insights into horticultural crop production, product value, growing space, and production expenses. This information helps shape industry policies and support programs.

Participation is mandatory for producers who receive the survey, as the Census of Horticultural Specialties is part of the broader Census of Agriculture program, which is required by law.

For more details or assistance with completing the survey, visit agcounts.usda.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.