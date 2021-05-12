The deadline is quickly approaching for grant opportunities from California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). Future Organic Farmers grants of $5,000 dollars are available for eligible students. Up to 20 vocational and higher education students will receive grant support from the CCOF Foundation to assist with tuition and educational expenses related to their pursuit of degrees or certifications in organic agriculture. The deadline to apply for the grant program is Friday, May 14.

Last year’s grants supported students who are studying to be organic mixed vegetable and fruit growers, organic agronomists, and organic dairy farmers. Applicants will need to be enrolled in an educational program in the U.S. that will benefit their career in organic agriculture. That includes vocational training or certificate programs, junior college and two-year degree programs, as well as bachelor’s and four-year undergraduate degrees. Applicants’ financial need is considered as part of the grant decision process and prior grantees are eligible to reapply.

Deadline Approaching for Organic Training Grants from CCOF

