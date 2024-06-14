Deadline Approaching for Grassland Conservation Reserve Program

The deadline is approaching to sign up for the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (Grassland CRP) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Agricultural producers and private landowners can sign up for the program until June 28. Managed by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), Grassland CRP encourages the conservation of grasslands while allowing for continued grazing and haying practices.

Grassland CRP supports wildlife, soil health, and carbon sequestration. It offers participants annual rental payments and cost-share assistance for maintaining these lands. Interest in the program has been high, with over 6.8 million acres conserved in the past three years and 2.3 million acres enrolled in 2023 alone.

Additionally, the program includes financial incentives for forest management and transitioning land to new, socially disadvantaged farmers. The CRP, established in 1985, is one of the largest voluntary conservation programs in the U.S., initially aimed at controlling soil erosion and stabilizing commodity prices.

Landowners interested in the program should contact their local USDA Service Center before the June 28 deadline. Continuous CRP enrollment is also available, with automatic acceptance for eligible participants.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West