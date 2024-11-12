Deadline Approaching for California Farmers to Apply for Conservation Assistance

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California has announced federal assistance opportunities for agricultural producers for Fiscal Year 2025. While applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) are accepted year-round, producers aiming for the first review must apply by November 15, just days away.

With the addition of Inflation Reduction Act funding, NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez highlights an increase of about 50% in federal support, bringing over $100 million for conservation initiatives. Key programs include the National Air Quality Initiative, aimed at replacing old engines with cleaner ones, and the WaterSmart projects in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation, which support improved water infrastructure on farms. Additional programs offer support for wildlife habitat, wildfire mitigation, and forest restoration.

Producers meeting eligibility requirements through the Farm Service Agency may receive financial aid to address resource concerns. NRCS is also using the ACT NOW program to speed up application approvals. For more information, producers can contact their local NRCS Service Center.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.