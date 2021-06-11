How to Deadhead Roses to Keep Them Blooming

How to deadhead your roses so they’ll keep blooming. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Deadheading is a way of removing wilted blooms while encouraging your plants to produce new flowers. When it comes to your roses, the easiest way is to just snip off the spent rose at the end of its short stem, above any foliage. Removing the old blooms stops the plant from putting energy into developing seeds, and instead encourages it to produce more flowers.

Not all roses need deadheading, and some need a little more care than just snipping off the old blooms, depending on the variety. The general rule for deadheading hybrid teas is to find the top set of five leaflets, then cut the stem below that, at the second set of five leaflets.

When you’re deadheading Floribunda and Spray Roses, you can make your cuts anywhere below the entire cluster of spent roses along the stem from which it grew. For shrub roses, The good news is you might never need to deadhead these self-cleaning roses, but you still might want to clean them up based on how they look.

Deadheading is a simple pruning technique to help cleanup your roses after a flush of blooms – removing those spent flowers also encourages the shrub to return to flowering sooner. In this video, Fraser Valley Rose Farm shows you how to deadhead individual blooms as well as cluster-flowering roses. A bit later on in the video, you are shown and they discuss how to deadhead and stage your perennials – also in an effort to reduce the “pause” after blooming.