Data shows that regulated tarping practices for citrus are having a positive impact on mitigating the movement of Asian citrus psyllid (ACP). Researchers at the Data Analysis and Tactical Operations Center found positive results for ACP movement after taking a close look at trapping data. The team analyzed data collected along transportation routes before tarping regulations were put in place for bulk citrus and compared that to data collected after the mandates went into effect.

The data showed a clear tapering of ACP finds once the tarping rules were put in place. The California Department of Food and Agriculture implemented the bulk citrus tarping requirement in 2017 after a recommendation from the Citrus Pest & Disease Prevention Committee. Data shows that the regulation is accomplishing what it was intended to do. There has been a sharp decline in the rate of ACP finds in the San Joaquin Valley, where 70 percent of the state’s packinghouses are located.

Listen to the radio report below.

Data Shows that Citrus Tarping Having Positive Impact on ACP Movement

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West