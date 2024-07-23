Data Shows Pesticide Use Continues to Decline in California

Pesticide use in California dropped by over five percent from 2021 to 2022, continuing an ongoing trend. The latest annual report from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) highlights significant declines over the past decade in the use of what DPR classifies as “higher-risk pesticides.” In 2022, 181 million pounds of pesticide active ingredients were used, marking a 10.4 million-pound decrease from the previous year. The cumulative acres treated also fell by 3.2 percent.

The Pesticide Use Report is compiled using data collected from county agricultural commissioners. As regulations continue to shift in California, the use of biopesticides has increased significantly during the period between 2013 and 2022. Pounds of biopesticides increased by 56 percent, equating to a 30 percent increase in cumulative acres.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West