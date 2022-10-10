Data in Consumer Perceptions of Pork

Keeping track of consumer perceptions in one ag industry. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There is a lot of data out there about what consumers think when it comes to the pork they eat. One area catching interest is consumer perception through social media data. Dr. Jayson Lusk, head of Ag Economics at Purdue University, said looking at conversations on meat has led to online data dashboards.

“We have about between 1500 to 2000 mentions of pork every week. On net across the country, mentions of pork are positive. There is some variation. Arkansas is consistently the most positive mentioned state, but you can also see across the country, the good news is mentions of pork are positive,” he said.

According to the Purdue website, dashboards make our food system more understandable to consumers and to the people working throughout the food system.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.