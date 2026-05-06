The AgNet News Hour featured a conversation with Madera grower Darren Schmall, highlighting how one Central Valley farmer is blending traditional agriculture with innovation, agritourism, and sustainability to stay competitive in a changing industry.

Schmall, a fourth-generation farmer, continues to grow almonds and raisins in Madera and Fresno counties, but has also expanded his operation into a diverse business model that includes concerts, events, and agricultural education.

“I’ve always been drawn to educating the public about agriculture,” Schmall said.

That vision led to the development of ApCal Rock’n Ranch, a large outdoor venue surrounded by orchards and vineyards. What started as a small operation has grown into one of the Central Valley’s largest outdoor entertainment venues, drawing thousands of visitors and helping connect the public with agriculture in a unique way.

“It’s about getting people out here and experiencing the country,” Schmall explained.

Beyond agritourism, Schmall is also focused on innovation through his Megaflora Tree Farms operation. The company produces a fast-growing hybrid tree designed to provide shade, conserve water, and improve environmental conditions.

“These trees will grow 10 to 15 feet per year,” Schmall said, noting their rapid growth compared to traditional shade trees.

The trees are also drought-tolerant and capable of sequestering significant amounts of carbon, making them attractive for municipalities, schools, and landowners looking for sustainable solutions.

“They use very, very little water,” he added.

While innovation plays a major role in his operation, Schmall emphasized that traditional farming challenges remain front and center, particularly rising costs tied to fuel, labor, and fertilizer.

“Everything is related back to fuel,” he said, pointing to diesel prices as a major driver of production costs across agriculture.

These expenses continue to impact growers statewide, especially in California where regulatory requirements add additional financial pressure. Schmall estimated that roughly 10 percent of farm costs are tied directly to regulation, further tightening margins for producers.

Labor costs are another concern, with California wages significantly higher than other states. While necessary, those increases add to the overall cost of doing business and must often be passed on to consumers.

At the same time, agriculture faces ongoing challenges related to water availability, weather, and market conditions. Schmall noted that while his operation has been fortunate with water access, other regions continue to struggle with limited supplies and uncertain allocations.

Despite the challenges, Schmall remains optimistic about agriculture’s future, especially for growers willing to adapt and diversify.

From concerts and community events to innovative tree production, his operation reflects a broader trend in California agriculture: finding new ways to stay viable while continuing to produce food and support local economies.

As the industry evolves, examples like Schmall’s highlight the importance of flexibility, innovation, and public engagement in keeping agriculture strong.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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