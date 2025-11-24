The November 24 edition of the AgNet News Hour kicked off Thanksgiving week with a fun, flavorful conversation as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed one of their favorite guests — Darren Hill, five-star chef, longtime restaurateur, and sales manager at JD Foods. Hill, who’s been cooking turkeys professionally for decades, delivered a masterclass on choosing, thawing, seasoning, and safely preparing the perfect Thanksgiving bird.

Hill began by explaining why whole turkeys aren’t common in stores during summer months. Retailers avoid carrying slow-moving frozen inventory, he said, so most whole birds arrive in stores only during the holiday season. Deli turkey, on the other hand, remains a year-round staple because it’s processed differently and doesn’t follow the same seasonal pattern.

As for how growers plan production, Hill said turkey processors ramp up months in advance. Orders from major retailers are often placed in July or August so that birds can be grown, processed, and frozen in time for the Thanksgiving rush. “It’s all done way ahead of November,” he said.

When it comes to cooking the perfect turkey, Hill is proudly traditional. “I love a classic oven roast,” he said. “That’s what I grew up with — the smell of turkey, the sides, the memories.” But he also shared a standout recipe he discovered years ago: the Marco Polo Turkey, a fusion-style brined bird flavored with soy sauce, olive oil, orange juice, ginger, sherry, garlic, paprika, and cracked pepper. The marinade blends Mediterranean and Asian influences, creating a deeply flavorful, incredibly moist turkey that shines whether roasted or barbecued.

Hill walked listeners through his preferred cooking method: start the oven hot at 375°F for 45 minutes, then gradually taper down to 350°F and finish around 320°F. Cooking times vary by size, but Hill stressed that the only truly reliable method is a food thermometer. “You want 165°F in the thickest part of the thigh, breast, and wing joint,” he said. “That’s how you know it’s safe.”

He also recommended using a foil tent to prevent over-browning and shared a pro tip: on larger birds, make a lateral cut where the drumstick meets the body. “It helps heat penetrate the joint, especially on those big 24–30 pounders.”

Food safety was another major theme. Hill emphasized that frozen birds should thaw in the refrigerator — 24 hours for every five pounds — or, if necessary, in cold running water that is changed every 30 minutes. And once Thanksgiving dinner is over, food should be refrigerated within two hours, not left on the counter while guests chat for hours. “That’s when people get sick around the holidays,” he said. “Bacteria grows fast at room temperature.”

Beyond turkey, Hill discussed holiday meats like ham and prime rib, noting that demand spikes for ribeye roasts this time of year. He encouraged families to consider buying a whole ribeye, roasting half for Thanksgiving, then cutting the other half into steaks for New Year’s. “It stretches the value,” he said. Papagni and McGill wrapped up the show with classic Thanksgiving banter — football on TV, favorite sides, and the power of tradition — before thanking Hill for sharing years of professional insight. As Papagni put it, “If you want your turkey done right, listen to Darren.”

