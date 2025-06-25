Darren Hill Explains Why Chicken and Pork Beat Beef on Price

JD Food Sales Manager Breaks Down Protein Market Differences

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” sat down with Darren Hill, sales manager for JD Food in Fresno, to talk about the complex meat market—and why chicken and pork continue to undercut beef at the retail level.

With over 35 years in the industry, Hill says the difference starts with biology.

“The gestation period for cattle is around 287 days… then you’ve got time to let the animal mature. About a two-year period goes by before the animal is ready to process,” said Hill.

In contrast, poultry operates on a much faster timeline.

“Chickens are hatched in a matter of weeks, so the supply chain isn’t compromised as much as the beef.”

Pork sits somewhere in the middle. With shorter gestation periods and larger litters, hogs produce more meat in less time. This efficiency, according to Hill, keeps pork and chicken more affordable and stable in the market.

—Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.