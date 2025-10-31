Building the Future of Ag Tech: Danny Bernstein and The Reservoir at FIRA 2025

FIRA 2025: Where Ag Tech Innovation Meets Community

Danny Bernstein

CEO of The Reservoir

The Ag Meter team caught up with a familiar face at FIRA 2025 in Woodland, California — Danny Bernstein, founder and CEO of The Reservoir, an incubator for early-stage agricultural technology companies. Despite a bit of wind and rain, the event brought together a vibrant mix of innovators, growers, and technologists, all focused on the future of farming.

Bernstein described the annual gathering as a “community event” for the ag tech ecosystem — a place where collaboration outweighs competition. “It feels almost like a reunion,” he said. “Everyone’s rooting for each other because we need this space to grow.”

This year’s show, he noted, has been especially encouraging for its “fresh blood” — young roboticists and engineers from outside traditional agriculture who are now turning their skills toward solving challenges in the field.

The Reservoir: A Year of Growth and Real-World Expansion

Only a year after its launch, The Reservoir is already expanding its footprint. Bernstein announced that the company will soon operate on three farms across California — in Salinas, wine country (Sonoma County), and Merced in the Central Valley.

The mission remains clear: support ag tech startups that aren’t yet ready for large-scale adoption. “We’re looking for early-stage startups that don’t have the tech readiness for a major grower yet,” Bernstein explained. “They’re not ready for Bruce Taylor or Stuart Wolf. But they still need a place to grow up and mature.”

By acting as an incubator, The Reservoir helps these startups refine their products, learn from growers’ needs, and prepare for the “big leagues.” As Bernstein put it, “We’re like the Single-A or Double-A of ag tech.”

Supporting Small Farmers Through Scalable Technology

When asked how The Reservoir can support smaller growers — like those in Hanford or other Central Valley towns — Bernstein emphasized listening first. “We’d want to understand what you’re growing, your top labor challenges, your precision needs, and what’s not working,” he said.

Many farmers, he explained, already know about high-tech solutions but find them prohibitively expensive. The Reservoir helps bridge that gap by connecting startups with real-world agricultural problems. “We can tell startups, ‘Here’s what to build and what it needs to cost.’ They might come from medical technology or robotics and not know where to focus.”

By serving as a translator between growers and technologists, The Reservoir ensures that solutions make sense — both technologically and economically — for small and medium-sized farms.

Precision Agriculture and Ag Tech Maturity

Bernstein believes that today’s farmers — whether third-, fourth-, or fifth-generation — can no longer operate like their grandparents. “Precision is the word,” he said. “We need to use fewer resources and inputs efficiently. We have to measure everything — for regulators and for our own operations.”

FIRA, he added, has become a vital showcase for emerging technologies. But before The Reservoir, many startups would debut prototypes at the show and then disappear. “They’d come here, get overwhelmed, and never come back,” he said. “Now, we’re helping them connect with growers, get feedback, and come back next year with a viable prototype.”

Investing in Innovation for Resilience

The rise in venture funding across ag tech is no accident. Bernstein sees enormous potential — and necessity — in this intersection of technology and agriculture. “There’s no bigger market than food and food production,” he said. “If we can marry the right tech with this market size, we’ll see real things happen.”

What sets ag innovation apart, he emphasized, is its purpose. “This is innovation for resilience — not luxury. And that’s what the Valley and the coast need.”

Inspiring the Next Generation of Ag Innovators

One of the most exciting trends Bernstein observes is the influx of young talent. “The kids who grew up on LEGO Technic and robotic arms are now learning to code and build,” he said. “They can bring their robotics background into agriculture.”

With advances from major tech players like NVIDIA and Amazon, it’s now possible to simulate robotics before they reach the field — accelerating innovation cycles. “It’s exciting to see young people walking through here,” Bernstein added. “They may not come from ag, but they can make a real difference if we get them pointed in the right direction.”

From R2D2s to C3POs: The Future of Ag Robotics

Looking ahead to the next decade, Bernstein envisions dramatic leaps in agricultural robotics. “If FIRA 2025 is the flip phone, then FIRA 2035 will be the iPhone,” he joked. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of R2D2s — slow-moving rovers. But in a few years, we’ll see C3POs out here.”

Humanoid robots, he predicted, will soon become part of the ag workforce — though they’ll need to be ruggedized for real-world farm conditions. “We want these robots to be designed, built, and tested here in the Central Valley,” he said. “They have to handle mud, weather, and dust — not just lab floors.”

Autonomous Equipment and Collaboration with Growers

Autonomous vehicles were another major highlight of the show. “I saw some incredible demos today — Deere had a tractor pulling a GUSS sprayer, and Agtonomy had an amazing setup,” Bernstein said. “Sometimes I didn’t even realize a tractor was behind me.”

He hopes future FIRA events will attract even more growers, offering them a firsthand look at technologies shaping their industry. “Next year, we’re all bringing a few grower friends,” he said. “They should feel welcome here and see that their time is valued.”

A Shared Ethic of Resilience

Both Bernstein and The Ag Meter team reflected on the resilience of farmers navigating today’s challenges. Despite market pressures, labor shortages, and regulatory hurdles, producers continue to adapt.

“What I love about ag tech is that it shares the farmer’s humility and grounded nature,” Bernstein said. “These aren’t boastful tech companies — they’re mission-driven. You can feel the farmer ethic in them.”

He sees The Reservoir as a cultural bridge between Silicon Valley engineers and California growers. “We want to bring both worlds together,” he said. “Let’s meet in Salinas, go to the Farmers Union, have a beer, and talk about real problems. That’s where the best solutions start.”

Growing Statewide: From Salinas to Sonoma and Merced

The Reservoir’s three locations will soon span Salinas, Sonoma County, and Merced County, each offering unique growing conditions. “Salinas is our flagship,” Bernstein said, “but we’re also exploring Fresno and Kern. The Central Valley is huge — North Valley isn’t South Valley.”

Their goal is to adapt technologies across California’s diverse agricultural regions, creating test sites that reflect real farming challenges.

Growers interested in getting involved can visit reservoir.co or contact Danny at danny@reservoir.co. “We’re looking for farmers who want to try new things,” Bernstein said. “We’re super open to ideas.”

Connecting and Collaborating Beyond the Field

For those who want to stay in touch or learn more, Bernstein encouraged growers and innovators alike to connect. “I’m easy to find on LinkedIn,” he said with a smile. “Reach out — I’d love to connect.”

He also shared exciting news about upcoming open farm days, starting in Salinas and expanding statewide. “We’ll have an open farm day this Friday in Salinas, and more throughout the state soon,” Bernstein announced. “It’s a great way to meet growers and see the technologies in action.”

The Ag Meter’s team agreed they wouldn’t miss it. “I want to be there,” said the host. Bernstein responded, “That sounds great. We’d love to have you.”

As the conversation wrapped up, gratitude and optimism filled the air. “Thank you, sir. Appreciate it,” Bernstein said, shaking hands before heading back into the bustling FIRA grounds — a reminder that collaboration, innovation, and community are the true engines driving the future of agriculture.