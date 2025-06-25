Family Tree Farms’ Daniel Jackson Says East Side Growers Face Changing Rules

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” recently spoke with Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms—one of the largest growers of peaches, nectarines, plums, and blueberries globally—about the complex differences between farming on California’s east and west sides.

Daniel Jackson Highlights East vs. West Side Water Struggles

Jackson, who farms in both regions, explained how initial challenges on the west side created long-term clarity.

“It’s kind of like we feel like there were some hard things that happened up front that made it challenging for us on the west side. That there were different things that were imposed on us… that weren’t imposed on east side farmers.”

As water regulations have evolved, Jackson says the west side is now more stable by comparison.

“We’re actually in better shape on the west side, because we kind of know the rules better out there. Whereas… on the east side, they’re changing the rules all the time.”

He warned that this regulatory uncertainty is creating anxiety for east side farmers, especially those in Whiteland-designated areas who rely solely on groundwater.

“It’s putting the farmers in a kind of perpetual state of not knowing what’s going on.”

Jackson closed with a message to all California growers:

“Some of these guys who thought they were in great water districts are now starting to find out that the rules are changing for them too.”

Daniel Jackson had much more to day on many agriculture related topics important to California producers. Listen to his full interview, and read more by clicking here!

—Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.