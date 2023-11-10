Daniel Hartwig to Take Helm as President of the California Fresh Fruit Association

In an announcement that marks a significant transition for the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), Wayde Kirschenman, Chairman of the CFFA Board of Directors, revealed that Daniel Hartwig has been selected as the incoming president. Hartwig, an experienced professional with a background in both the private sector and agriculture associations, will succeed Ian LeMay, who has held the position since 2019.

The CFFA, a government relations organization serving the fresh fruit industry for over 87 years, plays a crucial role in representing the interests of growers, shippers, marketers, and associates. Chairman Kirschenman expressed enthusiasm about Hartwig joining the team, citing his extensive experience and the board’s confidence in his ability to provide strong leadership for the California fresh fruit industry.

Daniel Hartwig brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Currently serving as the Director of Sustainability at Woolf Enterprises, he has been associated with the company since 2014, initially as a Procurement Manager. Prior to his time at Woolf Enterprises, Hartwig served as the Vice President of Grower Relations for the Nisei Farmers League from 2008 to 2014. His commitment to the agricultural community extends beyond his professional roles, with notable contributions as Board President of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and recent graduation from the California Agricultural Leadership Program (Class 49).

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Hartwig stated, “I could not be more thrilled to join the great team at CFFA.” He acknowledged the Association’s staff and board leadership, emphasizing his admiration for their work. Looking ahead, Hartwig expressed eagerness to collaborate with industry partners to address the challenges facing agriculture. Hartwig is set to assume the position of CFFA President on December 4.

As the CFFA continues its mission to act as a unified voice for its members, including growers of diverse commodities like grapes, kiwis, cherries, and more, the agricultural community anticipates positive momentum under the new leadership. CFFA’s role as a liaison between regulatory and legislative authorities remains crucial as growers navigate the complexities of an ever-changing market.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West