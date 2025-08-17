Dale Nicol

A Lifetime in Agriculture

Few names in agriculture carry the respect and legacy of Dale Nicol, AgriEdge Manager at Syngenta and a proud native of Wasco, California. With over 45 years in the ag industry, Nicol’s career began before he even graduated from Fresno State, working for Syngenta’s legacy company, ICI Americas. Over the decades, he witnessed the evolution of the industry through mergers, acquisitions, and the birth of Syngenta in 2000.

Dale Nicol on Syngenta, Farming Challenges, and Feeding the World

Nicol’s roots run deep in Wasco. A graduate of Wasco High School—and a former football player who proudly recalls victories over rival Shafter—he and his family remain deeply connected to the community. His wife serves on the Wasco High School Board, and the couple holds season tickets to support the Wasco Tigers.

The Growth of Syngenta

From its early days, Syngenta has grown into a global leader in crop protection and seed technology. Nicol emphasizes that the company’s strength lies in its pipeline of innovative products, from herbicides and insecticides to fungicides and seed treatments.

“Syngenta has a process of bringing new products to market that is second to none,” Nicol explains. His region spans the western United States, where different crops and climates demand tailored solutions. Whether it’s North Dakota, the Pacific Northwest, California, or Arizona, Syngenta delivers targeted products to meet local challenges.

California: Innovation Under Pressure

California agriculture faces unique challenges as the most heavily regulated state in the country. Farmers must navigate strict environmental and safety rules, often at higher costs than growers in other regions. Nicol points out that Syngenta invests in solutions such as biological soil treatments from Valagro (now Syngenta Biologicals) that improve water penetration and retention—an essential tool in a state with chronic water shortages.

But farming today is a far cry from the 1970s. Nicol recalls his father’s decision to diversify by planting almonds when the crop was just emerging in California. Now, almonds dominate the state’s agriculture, illustrating how innovation and adaptation remain crucial for survival.

Seeds, Technology, and Sustainability

Beyond crop protection, Syngenta is also a major seed supplier. Under brands like Golden Harvest and NK, the company provides corn and soybean seeds, while also operating a strong vegetable seed business. Syngenta ranks as the third-largest seed provider in the U.S. for corn and soybeans.

Nicol also leads Agri-Edge, Syngenta’s grower program that combines crop protection with digital tools like CropWise Financials, CropWise Imagery, and CropWise Sustainability. These technologies support record keeping, satellite field imagery, and sustainability benchmarking, helping growers prove their environmental stewardship to buyers.

Economic and Political Pressures on Farmers

While technology advances, farmers continue to struggle with low commodity prices and global competition. Nicol highlights troubling examples:

Potato growers in the Northwest losing money on uncontracted crops.

California wine grape producers facing competition from frozen imports from South America and Australia.

For Nicol, the issue is fairness. California farmers operate under strict regulations that raise costs, while imported products often bypass those same standards. “We need a level playing field,” he stresses.

The political climate also weighs heavily. Nicol criticizes one-party dominance in California and the influence of extreme environmental voices, arguing that many policymakers lack even basic knowledge of agriculture. He recalls a federal regulator asking where “the driver sits” on a center pivot irrigation system—a striking example of the disconnect between regulators and the realities of farming.

Stewardship, Education, and Advocacy

Despite challenges, Nicol believes in standing up for agriculture. He urges farmers and industry professionals to engage with lawmakers and educate them about the importance of farming. “So many people have no idea what we do in agriculture, but they’re making the rules,” he says.

Syngenta, for its part, actively engages with state and federal governments to ensure farmers’ voices are heard. Nicol stresses that agriculture is not only about producing food but also about caring for the land: “Farmers are the greatest environmentalists. They take care of the land like no other.”

Feeding the World

As global populations grow and food demand increases, Nicol underscores the reality: there is not an infinite food supply. While affluent shoppers in places like Whole Foods may choose organic produce, the broader challenge is ensuring enough affordable food for everyone.

Syngenta’s mission, as Nicol summarizes, is to “bring plant potential to life.” From innovative seed genetics to advanced crop protection, the company works to help growers produce abundant, sustainable harvests.

Conclusion

Dale Nicol’s decades of experience and advocacy embody the resilience of agriculture in California and beyond. He champions innovation, fairness, and education, reminding policymakers and consumers alike that “we feed the world here.”

For farmers, Syngenta offers solutions, partnerships, and a commitment to stewardship—helping ensure that future generations can continue to thrive in agriculture.