Dairy Research Centers Celebrate 35 Years

The checkoff-funded Dairy Foods Research Centers network is celebrating its 35-year anniversary. It was created to provide innovative, science-backed solutions related to consumer demand as well as business needs and trends. Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) provides the structure and oversight for more than 20 universities that comprise the network’s six regionally based centers. This system has supported more than 400 dairy industry companies with research-based solutions related to processing, food quality and safety, ingredients, and other areas.

The network’s six centers include:

California Dairy Innovation Center

Midwest Dairy Foods Research Center

Northeast Dairy Foods Research Center

Southeast Dairy Foods Research Center

Western Center for Dairy Research

Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research

While each center functions individually and with its own area of dairy-focused expertise, they come together through regular DMI-led meetings and various other touchpoints during the year. Veronique Lagrange, who serves as director of the California Dairy Innovation Center, says a sense of camaraderie has formed.

