Dairy Producers Fighting for Their Right to Farm in Sonoma County

Sonoma County farmers are facing some significant challenges in the form of ballot Measure J. The ballot proposal seeks to ban operations that can be classified as concentrated animal feeding operations. The effort to get Measure J on the ballot and potentially make Sonoma County the first in the country to eliminate animal agriculture has been led by the Coalition to End Factory Farming. It is also being supported by organizations including the animal rights activist group Direct Action Everywhere and World Animal Protection.

In response, Sonoma County’s family dairy farms have launched the Sonoma United – No on J campaign to oppose the ballot measure. Sponsored by Western United Dairies, the opposition effort is being supported by local agriculture, labor, and residents that describe Measure J as “an assault on dairy farmers and the future of dairy production in California.”

The Sonoma County Democratic Party has also voiced opposition to Measure J noting that while good intentioned, “the proposed policy was not crafted with our county’s needs, problems, or benefit in mind.” Opponents have raised concerns about the economic impact the ballot measure would have if passed. Sonoma United – No on J notes that economic damage would include the loss of $259 million in agricultural production, $38 million in regional spending, and 7,200 farm jobs.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West