The deadline to sign up for the 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage Program (DMC) is Friday, December 11. In a media call last week, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Richard Fordyce explained that enrollment numbers are significantly lower than in the previous two years. As of November 30, there were less than 8,000 dairy operations enrolled in DMC. Of the total, there were only 407 California operations enrolled.

Enrollment in the program can still be done through the USDA-FSA website. The voluntary risk management program for dairy producers was authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill. “As you know it is a program that is the improved version of the Margin Protection Program from the 2014 Farm Bill. Congress listened to the dairy sector and fixed a lot of things with the program that didn’t really meet the nail under the Margin Protection Program,” Fordyce explained.

Listen to the radio report below.

Dairy Margin Coverage Applications Well Below Average

