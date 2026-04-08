From the Heart of California Agriculture

Tricia Stever Blattler

Few places represent the strength and scale of American agriculture like Tulare County—and few voices capture it better than Tricia Stever Blattler.

In a compelling interview with Nick Papagni on The Ag Meter, Blattler shares an inside look at the region’s agricultural dominance, the challenges facing farmers, and her deeply personal journey through leadership, loss, and legacy.

This is more than a conversation—it’s a window into the future of farming in California.

A Global Stage: World Ag Expo

Every year, Tulare County becomes the epicenter of global agriculture during the World Ag Expo. The event draws international visitors, policymakers, and innovators eager to see the latest in ag technology and production.

For Blattler and the Tulare County Farm Bureau, it’s a whirlwind of activity—hosting dignitaries, engaging with growers, and showcasing the region’s leadership in agriculture.

But beyond the spectacle, the Expo highlights something deeper: Tulare County’s role as a global food producer.

America’s Dairy Powerhouse

Tulare County isn’t just big—it’s essential.

As the largest dairy-producing county in the United States, it generates over $1 billion annually in dairy alone. With more than 185 dairies and a strong network of processing facilities, the region plays a critical role in feeding the nation.

From milk and cheese to butter and powdered products, this agricultural engine drives jobs, innovation, and economic stability across the Central Valley.

A Life Rooted in Agriculture

Blattler’s story begins on a walnut farm near Exeter, where she grew up immersed in agriculture. Her path—from FFA and 4-H student to leadership roles within the California Farm Bureau—reflects a lifelong commitment to the industry.

For nearly two decades, she has served as Executive Director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, advocating for farmers and helping navigate complex issues like water, land use, and regulation.

Her perspective is grounded in both experience and authenticity—qualities that shine throughout the interview.

The Challenges Facing Agriculture

The conversation doesn’t shy away from reality.

Blattler discusses the growing divide between urban policymaking and rural needs, emphasizing how critical it is for agriculture to have a stronger voice in Sacramento. Issues like water access, regulation, and political representation remain at the forefront.

She also highlights a lesser-known challenge: the shortage of agricultural educators. Programs like FFA and 4-H are vital—but retaining teachers is becoming increasingly difficult due to the demands of the profession.

More Than Farming: A Personal Mission

Perhaps the most powerful part of the interview is Blattler’s openness about personal loss.

After losing her husband to suicide, she has dedicated time to writing and raising awareness about mental health in agriculture—an issue often overlooked in rural communities.

As she transitions into a new chapter, she plans to focus on consulting, succession planning for family farms, and continuing her advocacy through writing.

Why You Should Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation with The Ag Meter isn’t just informative—it’s inspiring.

You’ll hear firsthand:

What it takes to lead in one of America’s top ag counties

How farmers are navigating today’s toughest challenges

Why the future of agriculture depends on leadership, education, and community

A deeply human story of resilience and purpose

👉 Don’t miss the full interview with Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, and Tricia Stever Blattler—it’s a must-listen for anyone connected to agriculture.

From Dairy to Leadership: Inside Tulare County Agriculture