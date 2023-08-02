Dairy Innovation Grants Available to Producers

Dairy innovation grants are available from the Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Initiative (PCC-DBII), hosted by Fresno State. The third cycle of the grant awards will make funding available to dairy producers and processors in California, Oregon, and Washington. A total of $300,000 is being made available in the current grant cycle.

“In this round for new or used equipment, we encourage applications up to $50,000 so more businesses may benefit,” PCC Project Director Carmen Licon Cano, Ph.D., said in a press release. “Past grant winners have purchased items like butter churns, pasteurizers, and other items that have increased the profile of dairy while filling a demand for local and artisanal products.”

PCC will be hosting two virtual events to assist with the application process. One will be held on Thursday, August 10 and the second will be held on Friday, September 8. More than $4 million in grants were awarded to west coast dairy operations back in June. Nearly 30 dairy companies across four states received between $1,500 and $1 million. Projects ranged from equipment for expanding product lines to marketing and business strategy development. “Not only will these businesses improve their processes and products, but the West Coast region will have a stronger dairy presence,” Licon explained.

PCC-DBII is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Fresno State hosts the program, in collaboration with Cal Poly Humboldt, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Chapman University, Chico State, Oregon State University, UC Davis, Washington State University, and the California Dairy Innovation Center.

Another round of dairy innovation grants will also begin to be available in January 2024. At least $4.1 million will be available for operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. The fourth grant cycle will include pandemic recovery such as price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West