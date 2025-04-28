A school tray showing a reimbursable school breakfast for grades Kindergarten through 12. Also shows MyPlate food groups applied to school breakfast. Find Team Nutrition resources for school breakfast.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has announced a new voluntary initiative to eliminate artificial colors from dairy products sold in K-12 schools. Under the “IDFA Healthy Dairy in Schools Commitment,” milk, cheese, and yogurt provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs will no longer contain synthetic dyes such as Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 starting in the 2026–2027 school year.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins praised the move, calling it a proactive step that aligns with what consumers want. “America’s dairy farmers and processors have always been leaders in delivering healthy, nutritious products,” she said. “This shows the industry is willing to evolve without government mandates. I applaud IDFA and the dairy community for setting the example and hope other industries follow suit to help Make America Healthy Again.”

Rollins also reiterated her support for reintroducing whole milk in schools, calling this latest effort another positive step toward improving children’s nutrition.

Dairy Industry to Remove Artificial Colors from School Lunch Products