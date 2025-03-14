Chris Galen, Senior Vice President of member services and Strategic Initiatives at the National Milk Producers Federation, reports that dairy farmers are benefiting from lower feed grain costs, which have not been favorable for the past six months. This has led to strong margins for dairy farmers as milk prices have remained robust, continuing the positive trend from the previous year. However, potential economic slowdowns or disruptions in export markets could alter this favorable outlook.

Dairy Farmers Benefiting from Lower Feed Grain Costs