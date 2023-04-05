Dairy Farm Innovations Yield Environmental Benefits

Dairy farms around the nation are becoming more efficient. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

From parlor to pasture, many advances in dairy farm management are helping drive up dairy farm efficiency in North America, and that helps drive down environmental impact. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers issued a report titled “Environmental Benefits of Modern Dairy, Hay, and Forage Production Technologies.” The report points out several statistics that help quantify the environmental impact of modern dairy practices in North America. As milk yield increased 19 percent over the past 15 years, feed use dropped 15 percent. Land use also dropped 26 percent, greenhouse gas emissions decreased 17 percent, and water use dropped 10 percent.

“Over the past 15 years, the industry has gained a better understanding of how to go about managing a dairy animal,” says Chad Huyser, president of Lely North America. Technology is also helping dairy farmers better understand how to manage some of the cost drivers around dairy more efficiently.

