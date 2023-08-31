The results of a checkoff-initiated smoothie program pilot showed increased milk and yogurt consumption and will be offered to more schools this fall. Research shows fruit smoothies are more popular than energy drinks, flavored water, juices and soft drinks with Gen Z consumers.

Dairy Management Inc. partnered with Chartwells K12, a food management company that serves more than two million meals in 4,500 schools daily, for the pilot last year. The results were encouraging enough for the company to make the smoothie program available to its entire suite of schools this year. General Mills joined the effort by providing culinary support and training, and Hubert, a food service equipment manufacturer, offered blenders and other materials at a discounted rate. Chefs from Chartwells and General Mills collaborated to produce 30 recipes that contain at least one of the daily recommended servings of dairy and fruit.

A survey conducted after the pilot showed a very positive response from students, school food service staff and administrators.

Dairy Checkoff Smoothie Program Expands

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.