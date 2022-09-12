Dairy Checkoff Competition Focusing on “Calming Benefits”

Touting the calming benefits of dairy. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Dairy Management Incorporated’s New Product Competition is accepting applications for innovative products that focus on dairy’s qualities related to calming. The program used to be known as the National Dairy Council New Product Competition. It’s open to U.S. undergraduate and graduate students to develop products in line with industry and consumer insights to uncover innovative dairy-based products that offer calming benefits.

Research shows that, with a heightened emphasis on mental and emotional well-being, consumers are looking for products that calm. There is projected growth associated with products that calm, and these are of particular interest to Gen Z consumers.

Successful entries will demonstrate innovation and provide value to consumers. The judging panel includes experts from across the dairy industry. The winning team will earn $8,000, with second place receiving $5,000, and $3,000 going to third place. The application deadline is January 16, 2023.

For more information, go to usdairy.com.

