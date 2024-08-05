Dairy and Livestock Sustainability Incentive Grants Available

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Office of Environmental Farming & Innovation is now accepting applications for various dairy and livestock sustainability incentive grants. These programs aim to support farmers in reducing methane emissions and improving environmental practices.

The Dairy Digester Research and Development Program (DDRDP) offers financial aid to install dairy digesters, helping to cut down greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) offers financial assistance for non-digester manure management practices that lower greenhouse gas emissions. The CDFA is providing AMMP with approximately $17.4 million in support, and around $8 million is being made available for DDRDP projects. “California has made significant progress in supporting farmers to reduce methane emissions from manure management,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said in a news release.

Since 2015, CDFA’s dairy and livestock methane programs have funded 308 projects. The projects will lead to a reduction of over 25.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, comparable to taking 6.2 million gasoline-powered cars off the road. “I’m excited for additional projects under these important programs to further advance our efforts together with the dairy and livestock families,” said Ross.

The new Dairy Plus Program also provides competitive grants to California dairy farms to implement advanced manure management practices, targeting reductions in both methane emissions and nutrient surplus. The program, funded by the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, has $58 million available for additional grants. This program expands the scope of traditional AMMP and DDRDP projects through advanced manure management practices.

Applications for all three dairy and livestock sustainability incentive programs are due by Friday, October 18, 2024, at 5:00 PM PT. Detailed information, including eligibility, application processes, and available assistance for individual programs is available online.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West