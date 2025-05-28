Current State of Farming, Particular Focusing on Almond – Pistachio Markets

Pistachios

In the ever-evolving world of agriculture, the outlook for various crops can vary significantly based on several factors. Recently, insights from Nick Folio of Folio Commodities have shed light on the current state of farming, particularly focusing on the almond and pistachio markets. According to Folio, the economic viability of farming in different regions is heavily influenced by the availability and quality of irrigation. Those in districts with historically decent water allocations are finding some crops, like almonds, rebounding quite well. This resurgence is partly due to increased demand from international markets, which have turned back to American almonds after experimenting with other sources that did not meet their expectations.

The almond market, in particular, seems to be experiencing a revival, with better demand post-tariff as countries like China and others return to the U.S. for their supply. This shift is largely due to dissatisfaction with the quality of almonds from other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand. The quality issues included poor farming practices and inadequate soil quality, leading to smaller nut sizes. As a result, many international buyers have gravitated back to American producers, boosting the market and pricing for almonds. Similarly, the pistachio market remains robust, contributing to a positive outlook for permanent crops overall, with some exceptions.

While permanent crops like almonds and pistachios show promise, other segments of the agriculture industry, such as the wine and raisin markets, face challenges. Folio notes that the raisin market remains stagnant, with prices hardly moving from levels seen a decade ago, despite rising farming costs. This stability in pricing indicates a long-standing issue in the raisin sector, where supply and demand dynamics have not shifted enough to influence market prices significantly. Farmers in the raisin industry continue to accept prices that don’t reflect the increased cost of production, presenting a tough scenario for those involved in this segment.

The situation becomes more complex considering the impact of water availability on farming capabilities. In parts of California that fall outside of irrigation districts, often referred to as “white ground,” farmers face a tightening of resources. If water access continues to diminish, with a significant percentage of arable land becoming unfarmable, the supply of permanent crops could dwindle. This reduction in available farming land could potentially keep prices strong due to limited inventory, despite the challenges posed by water scarcity.

In conclusion, the current agricultural landscape is a mix of promising developments and persistent challenges. While almonds and pistachios benefit from favorable market conditions and international demand, other sectors like raisins struggle with price stagnation. The critical role of water availability underscores the importance of sustainable farming practices and resource management. As the industry navigates these complexities, farmers and stakeholders must adapt to changing conditions to ensure long-term viability and success in the agricultural sector.

AgNet West reporter Nick Papagni "The Ag Meter", spoke with Nick Folio from Folio Commodities and the outlook of this year's farming and how tough is it getting out there?

Current State of Farming, Particular Focusing on Almond – Pistachio Markets

