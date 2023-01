Culver’s Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Surpass $4 Million

Millions of dollars in donations for agriculture from a restaurant chain. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project has now eclipsed $4 million raised since its creation in 2013. Through initiatives organized by Culver’s on a systemwide level and the fundraising efforts of local restaurants throughout 2022, the program raised $750,000 toward its mission of advocating for the positive impact agriculture has on the world.

Proceeds raised through the Thank You Farmers Project directly support those actively bringing positive change to the agriculture industry. These beneficiaries include groups making a difference with agriculture efforts in Culver’s local communities as well as national organizations working to advance the industry on a broader scale, like the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

“Supporting the future of agriculture is a mission that has always been important to Culver’s,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s marketing and public relations manager. “We were so proud to see our guests join in this mission with us in 2022, and we look forward to supporting agriculture together through the Thank You Farmers Project long into the future.”

Culver’s efforts in the Thank You Farmers Project came to life in three main areas throughout 2022:

Agriculture education: supporting the next generation of leaders in agriculture through the National FFA Organization. In its eighth year, the FFA Essay Contest granted a total of $15,000 to the FFA chapters of three winning students to fund agriculture education and leadership opportunities.



In its eighth year, the FFA Essay Contest granted a total of $15,000 to the FFA chapters of three winning students to fund agriculture education and leadership opportunities. Sustainability: building engagement around Culver’s commitment to supporting agriculture’s role in climate-smart solutions for our planet. Culver’s continued its support of the Decade of Ag movement and USFRA, including the role Culver’s CMO Julie Fussner plays as a member of the organization’s board of directors.



Culver’s continued its support of the Decade of Ag movement and USFRA, including the role Culver’s CMO Julie Fussner plays as a member of the organization’s board of directors. Gratitude: showcasing Culver’s support of farmers and ranchers by promoting the ag industry and helping Culver’s guests gain a deeper connection to their food. In the To Farmers With Love Contest, Culver’s encouraged guests to celebrate the hardworking people of the agriculture industry by nominating a farmer in their own life to win a prize. Fifteen winners of the contest each received a $500 cash prize, Culver’s gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation to their local FFA chapter in their name.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.