A restaurant chain is honoring farmers. That’s coming up in This Land of Ours.

Courtesy of Culver’s

Culver’s this week launched “To Farmers With Love,” a farmer appreciation contest. The contest is an opportunity for individuals to nominate a farmer in their life to win a generous prize package as part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project.

Fifteen winning farmers will receive a $500 cash prize, Culver’s gift cards and swag. Additionally, to demonstrate Culver’s dedication to supporting the future of agriculture, the winning farmers will also receive a $575 donation to their local FFA chapters in their names.

Culver’s marketing and public relations manager, Alison Demmer, says, “We’re thrilled to be able to express our appreciation for these deserving farmers in such a personalized way.”

Through the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver’s has donated over $3.5 million to agricultural education since 2013. Those interested in nominating a farmer can visit www.culvers.com to learn more and complete the nomination form. The contest runs from now through November 15.

Culver’s Launches Farmer Appreciation Contest

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.