Culvers Honors FFA with Essay Contest

A restaurant chain is honoring the FFA. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Courtesy National FFA Organization and Culver’s Restaurant

Advocating for the importance of agriculture and agricultural education has long been a commitment for Culver’s – especially during National FFA Week (Feb. 18-25). This year, in its ninth annual FFA Essay Contest, the national restaurant chain is partnering with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) and the Decade of Ag movement for the first time to energize students around the creation of a sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

Culver’s longstanding relationship with FFA is part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, an initiative that aims to advocate for the positive impact of agriculture while investing in agricultural education in order to create a more resilient and sustainable world. Culver’s has donated over $4 million to agricultural causes through the Thank You Farmers Project since the program’s founding in 2013.

Three FFA members will be selected as winners, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and learning initiatives. Culver’s has awarded over $115,000 in prizes to contest finalists since 2015.

