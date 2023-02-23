Culvers Honors FFA with Essay Contest

A restaurant chain is honoring the FFA. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Advocating for the importance of agriculture and agricultural education has long been a commitment for Culver’s – especially during National FFA Week (Feb. 18-25). This year, in its ninth annual FFA Essay Contest, the national restaurant chain is partnering with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) and the Decade of Ag movement for the first time to energize students around the creation of a sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

Culver’s longstanding relationship with FFA is part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, an initiative that aims to advocate for the positive impact of agriculture while investing in agricultural education in order to create a more resilient and sustainable world. Culver’s has donated over $4 million to agricultural causes through the Thank You Farmers Project since the program’s founding in 2013.

Three FFA members will be selected as winners, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and learning initiatives. Culver’s has awarded over $115,000 in prizes to contest finalists since 2015.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.