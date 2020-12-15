Living and working on a farm or ranch can be beneficial but also dangerous. The National Farm Medicine Center focuses on developing safety resources for parents and their children who live and work on a farm or in a rural area. Recent funding has been provided by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Melissa Ploeckelman, outreach specialist for the National Farm Medicine Center says that funding will go toward more child agriculture injury prevention training.

Cultivating Safety on the Farm

