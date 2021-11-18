The culinary herb must-haves for your fall and winter gardens. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are a few herbs that will give a little greenery during the cold weather. And, that can withstand nights that fall below freezing, falling dormant in the coldest months and reviving in the spring. The right time to add these new plants to your garden is in the springtime or late summer/early fall. For already established plants, it is best to prune them back just before the first frost date of the season and let them sleep for the winter.

Cooking with sage brings about memories of holiday dinners, so having it around during the colder months makes sense. Sage is also perennial plant that will last for years.

Thyme is a gorgeous hardy ground covering herb with tiny, yet very fragrant, leaves. Thyme is really hard to grow from seed, so get yourself a little plant or find a friend who can give you a clipping or chunk of theirs.

Another hardy perennial plant that is also a wonderful ground cover is Oregano. It’s incredibly fragrant with zesty leaves that can be used fresh or dried.

Other great additions for your fall and winter herb gardens are chives, rosemary, and mint.

Even if you don’t have a full garden to grow in, herbs are wonderful plants for containers and can keep your porch a little livelier over the colder.

Culinary Herb Must-Haves for Fall and Winter Gardens