Culantro is a Tasty New Option to Grow in Your Garden

Culantro

Most of us growing herbs have heard of Cilantro but do you know about its close relative Culantro? It has an aromatic scent that spreads throughout the air wherever it’s touched. It also has a strong flavor that is perfect as a seasoning for many different Caribbean, Latin American, and Asian cuisine. It’s commonly used in dishes that contain meats, vegetables, and chutneys.

Culantro (Eryngium foetidum)

Culantro looks different from its cousin cilantro. For one, it’s taller and goes to seed in the lengthening days of spring rather than summer. Once you see the plants side-by-side, it’s easy to tell them apart, but both have similar aromas, with Culantro being stronger.

You can grow it from seed and transplant it after the last frost. It also does well in containers. After harvesting, Culantro leaves have a short lifespan unless preserved. The most popular way to preserve this herb is in olive oil. Keep the leaves in the olive oil in an air-tight container inside of the refrigerator.

