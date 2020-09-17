Why your cucumber and squash leaves are turning yellow. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Yellow Cucumber Plant

Pinterest

At some point, as your cucumbers and squash grow, you might find the leaves turning yellow and dying. It’s a sign there is something wrong with your plants.

The most common reason for yellowing leaves is that you have a watering problem. That means you’re either giving your plant too much or too little water.

Another reason could be nutrient deficiency. Plants require an array of nutrients, which makes it tricky to figure out if it’s the root cause of your plant. The only way that you can be certain about the nutrients in your soil is to have it tested.

Advertisement

Cucumbers and zukes are also sunlight lovers, so if your plants don’t receive, at least 6-8 hours of sunlight, chances are the leaves will start turning yellow.

Some common and unwanted pests could also be the culprit for yellowing leaves. Be on the lookout for Aphids, Spider Mites, Leafhoppers, and White Flies.

Aside from troublesome pests, Zucchini and cucumber are quite vulnerable to a variety of diseases, and several of those can make leaves start turning yellow and dry up.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Why Cucumber and Squash Leaves Turn Yellow