CSP Opportunities for California Ranchers

California ranchers have the opportunity to make improvements to their operations with assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). An unprecedented amount of funding is being made available through NRCS’ Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Assistant State Conservationist with NRCS, Brandon Bates said CSP primarily aims to recognize and support producers’ existing good stewardship practices. “But also, how can we take that to the next step through what we call enhancements that take you to that next level.”

Practices highlighted through CSP include activities to improve grazing conditions, increase crop resiliency, or develop wildlife habitat. One of the CSP conservation enhancement activities that can benefit California ranchers addresses fencing.

“If you’re in an area where you have a lot of wildlife, instead of using the top and the bottom wire as barbed, you may look at doing a smooth wire, which we call wildlife-friendly fencing,” said Bates. “That makes sure that animals that are able to jump over and go under without being, you know, scratched, or stabbed from the barb.”

Farmers and ranchers can choose from approximately 140 different enhancements to address resource concerns through CSP. Producers interested in CSP must apply by March 22 for consideration this year.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West