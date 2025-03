The 2025 National Pork Industry Forum, a joint meeting of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and the National Pork Board, is a crucial event for the pork industry, with new NPPC president Duane Stateler emphasizing its importance. The forum addresses industry issues, policy guidance for 2022, and trade security in case of foreign animal disease. The NPPC faces the challenge of educating lawmakers in Washington on its priorities.

Lorie Boyer has the report.

A Crucial Event for the Pork Industry