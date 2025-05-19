An almond shaker shaking a tree during harvest. The first image shows the shaker grabbing onto the tree, and the second shows the shaker knocking the almonds off the tree.

Father of Nehrams2020, via Wikimedia Commons

The recently released USDA Crop Production Report offers key insights into the 2024–2025 season. The total U.S. orange forecast stands at 2.46 million tons, marking a slight increase from the previous forecast but an 8% decline compared to the final utilization in 2023–2024. Florida’s total orange production is expected to reach 11.6 million boxes, or 521,000 tons, up by less than 1% from earlier projections. However, this figure reflects a significant 36% drop from last season’s final utilization.

Almond production in the U.S., measured on a shell basis, is forecasted at 2.80 billion pounds, representing a 3% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, California’s cherry industry has suffered substantial setbacks. The San Joaquin Valley, responsible for nearly 80% of the state’s cherry output, has declared a disaster due to adverse weather in March and April, which severely impacted pollination. Reports indicate that 43% of the cherry crops in the region have been damaged.

Crop Production Report Offers Key Insights for 2024–2025 Season