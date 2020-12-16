creative

Creative Alternatives to Christmas Tree and Holiday Decorating

Some creative alternatives to Christmas tree and holiday decorating.  That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

You can take just about anything to create a holiday tree and decorations.  Used wrapping paper cut and fastened to the wall can be turned into a tree. It’s perfect if you’re short on space. Or, a terra cotta tree made with upside down pots stacked on top of each other with a little rope and some ornaments. Pine cones from the yard will stack nicely into a small or larger tree. An old wood pallet cut into pieces to form a standing tree will add a little rustic charm to your holiday decor. Or, using recycled – and cleaned – tomato cages. Turn them upside down, fasten the wires together at the top and add some decorations and a tree topper for a modern look. A table top tree made of wine corks is a beautiful sight and can stay up all year round. Secure corks to a floral foam cone using a hot glue gun. How about hanging your garden tools, shovel and all, into the shape of a tree on the wall? Adding a few ornaments and garland for a festive touch.

