You can take just about anything to create a holiday tree and decorations. Used wrapping paper cut and fastened to the wall can be turned into a tree. It’s perfect if you’re short on space. Or, a terra cotta tree made with upside down pots stacked on top of each other with a little rope and some ornaments. Pine cones from the yard will stack nicely into a small or larger tree. An old wood pallet cut into pieces to form a standing tree will add a little rustic charm to your holiday decor. Or, using recycled – and cleaned – tomato cages. Turn them upside down, fasten the wires together at the top and add some decorations and a tree topper for a modern look. A table top tree made of wine corks is a beautiful sight and can stay up all year round. Secure corks to a floral foam cone using a hot glue gun. How about hanging your garden tools, shovel and all, into the shape of a tree on the wall? Adding a few ornaments and garland for a festive touch.

Creative Alternatives to Christmas Tree and Holiday Decorating