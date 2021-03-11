Why you should create a garden that appeals to all of the senses. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Lettuce, herb plants, and onions in the vegetable garden.

By Ann Louise Hagevi/Shutterstock

A sensory garden caters to all of the senses and is a wonderful way to help you relax. Beyond just looking beautiful, it works to create a holistic space for the eyes, ears, nose, skin, and mouth.

The first thing when creating a sensory garden is that it should feel like a world apart. Dense, layered planting can help make it feel like a more enclosed and nurturing space.

Combine different colors. Some colors will provide a soothing space or a riot of color that will be cheerful and have an energizing effect. Along with the visual appeal, consider the soundscape. Rustling leaves from the wind, birdsong, or the buzz of insects. Make sure you are providing plenty of habitat for wildlife so that they can provide a soundtrack.

Advertisement

The fragrance is another very important consideration. Plant some Lavender, roses, lilac, or Jasmine, just to name a few.

For the touch sensory, create tactile zones to make sure that you really engage with the natural world around you.

Finally, be sure to grow a variety of interesting edible crops in your garden and there will always be something to tickle your taste buds.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Creating a Garden that Appeals to All of the Senses