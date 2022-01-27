How to create a chicken garden to keep your feathered friends healthy, and also away from your harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A chicken garden is a great way to supplement your chickens’ diets while keeping them busy and away from your garden.

Place your chicken garden in an area where they have easy access to, at least 7 hours of daylight, and with partial shade. The soil should be full of nutrients and well-drained.

Plant herbs in your chicken garden that will support immune and respiratory systems. Herbs such as Hyssop, Blue Cornflower, Echinacea, Rosemary, and Thyme. Chickens will not necessarily eat herbs off the plant, but you can put them in their feed and they’ll likely peck through them. The chicken-friendly edible plants you should include in your chicken garden: pumpkins, watermelons, garlic and lettuce.

Other things you may want to include in your chicken garden: dust baths, nesting boxes, and protection from predators.

Create a Chicken Garden to Keep Your Feathered Friends Healthy