Early COVID complications with processing capacity may have created a better understanding of the value of a smoothly run food supply chain. Concerns about food shortages at grocery stores gave rise to a greater appreciation for American farmers. While the majority of supply chain issues have since been straightened out, the pandemic shed some light on the work involved in getting products from the farm to the table.

“I don’t think that people realize the effort it takes to get a raw product to some sort of a commodity that works for them to cook at home. I don’t think people even thought about the processing process, from here is this steer out in a field to getting that pound of hamburger at your table,” said Tawny Tesconi, Executive Director for Sonoma County Farm Bureau. “I think that people are starting to understand the need for more local processing; for processing that allows for guaranteed food security.”

Listen to the radio report below.

COVID Shines Light on Difficult Process of Bringing Food from Farm to Table

