About year ago, the Coronavirus pandemic nearly shut down the entire world and a large percentage of people were forced to stay home. Professor and Air Quality Specialist for the Department of Animal Science at U.C. Davis, Frank Mitloehner said the shut down was a climate experiment like no other. During the time of lock down, most industries and transportation stop and greenhouse gas emissions were reduced. It was a reduction of seven percent, which Mitloehner says,”is really kind of shocking, because there are many people who want us to go to net zero,”adding, “but if a lock down like activity leads to only seven percent reduction than that is a really daunting task.”

Listen to the full report below.

COVID Lockdown Proved Reaching Climate Neutrality Maybe a ‘Daunting Task’

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.