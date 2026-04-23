Coverage and Timing Key for Mealybug and Scale Control

Pest pressure from mealybugs and scale continues to challenge California growers across multiple crops, from vineyards to tree fruit and walnuts. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., says success in controlling these pests comes down to proper timing and, most importantly, spray coverage.

Vine mealybug remains one of the most difficult pests to manage due to its life cycle. Multiple generations can develop under bark, and populations do not emerge all at once. Burkdoll explained that this makes consistent scouting essential. “You’ve got to be out there every four to five days,” he said, noting that treatments should be timed when mealybugs begin moving into the canopy.

Ant activity can further complicate the situation by spreading mealybugs more quickly throughout the vine canopy. Once movement is observed, Burkdoll recommends applying Senstar® Insecticide, which combines systemic and contact activity to control populations at multiple life stages.

Scale insects, including San Jose scale in tree fruit and walnut scale, present another ongoing concern. These pests are often referred to as “silent yield robbers” because they can weaken trees and reduce productivity over time. Senstar provides a dual mode of action, one component moves within the plant to target feeding pests, while the other works as a contact material to disrupt development and sterilize eggs.

Burkdoll emphasized that regardless of the product used, spray coverage is critical. Poor coverage remains one of the most common reasons for control failures. Slowing application speeds and ensuring full canopy penetration can significantly improve results, especially in larger, mature orchards.

The key takeaway for growers: monitor fields closely, treat pests when they become active, and prioritize thorough coverage during application. Doing the job right the first time can help reduce repeat applications and protect long-term crop health.

For more information, visit Valent.com/Senstar.

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